Ruffer LLP Increases Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 481.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 948,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 785,387 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for 0.6% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ruffer LLP owned 0.36% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $15,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $52,716,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after acquiring an additional 180,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $81,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JEF traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 771,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JEF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

