Ruffer LLP Makes New Investment in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,345,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,493,000. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 3.2% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ruffer LLP owned 0.18% of Charles Schwab as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Kathryn A. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 82,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,991 shares of company stock worth $9,418,827 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.04. 7,821,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,077,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

