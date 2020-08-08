Ruffer LLP Purchases New Shares in GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU)

Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,014,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,512,000. GalianoGoldInc . accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ruffer LLP owned 12.12% of GalianoGoldInc . as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of GalianoGoldInc . during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAU stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,604,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,553. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53. GalianoGoldInc . has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $421.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.02.

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that GalianoGoldInc . will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.90 price objective on shares of GalianoGoldInc . in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on GalianoGoldInc . from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on GalianoGoldInc . from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GalianoGoldInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

About GalianoGoldInc .

Asanko Gold, Inc is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

