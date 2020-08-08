Ruffer LLP Sells 1,400,000 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM)

Ruffer LLP reduced its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,578,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,400,000 shares during the period. Fortuna Silver Mines accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ruffer LLP owned 2.49% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $24,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 686.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. 4,557,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,197,973. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSM shares. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.80 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

