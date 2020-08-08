Ruffer LLP Sells 2,702,622 Shares of DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD)

Ruffer LLP cut its holdings in DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,702,622 shares during the period. DRDGOLD makes up approximately 1.3% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 2.96% of DRDGOLD worth $33,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 34.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 339,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 86,885 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 62.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRD traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. 495,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44. DRDGOLD Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 183.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on DRDGOLD from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

DRDGOLD Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

