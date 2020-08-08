Ruffer LLP Sells 300,000 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)

Ruffer LLP decreased its position in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,429,785 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.45% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $10,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth $46,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth $52,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth $78,000. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

NYSE:HMY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,275,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,968,721. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $7.61.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

