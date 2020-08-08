Ruffer LLP Sells 307,641 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Ruffer LLP decreased its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 307,641 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for approximately 6.3% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ruffer LLP owned 0.22% of Cigna worth $162,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Cigna by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 316,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 43.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after acquiring an additional 21,727 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI traded up $5.12 on Friday, hitting $178.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,056. The company has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. Cigna’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.19.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 10,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total transaction of $2,163,476.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,583,645.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $305,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,139,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,983 shares of company stock worth $47,929,379. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

