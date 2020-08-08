Ruffer LLP Sells 451,048 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Ruffer LLP lowered its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,168,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,048 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises approximately 5.6% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ruffer LLP owned 0.37% of Centene worth $145,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,354,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078,726 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Centene by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,175,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,415,000 after buying an additional 3,024,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Centene by 45.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,058,000 after buying an additional 7,617,774 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Centene by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,929,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Centene by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,230,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323,440 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $2,348,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $645,626.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,861 shares of company stock valued at $14,674,987. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,651. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. Centene’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.