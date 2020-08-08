Ruffer LLP Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,682,363 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,977,000. American Express accounts for about 6.5% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ruffer LLP owned 0.21% of American Express as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 163.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of American Express by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Express from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,688,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. American Express’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

