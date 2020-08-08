Ruffer LLP Trims Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ruffer LLP decreased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172,472 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP owned 0.05% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $123.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,414. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $130.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHKP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.35.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

