Sabine Royalty Trust Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1017 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 56.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:SBR traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $31.46. 32,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,538. The company has a market capitalization of $441.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.69. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.61% and a return on equity of 868.60%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

