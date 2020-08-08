Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Safe Bulkers reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%.

SB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DNB Markets raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 32,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. 2,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,562. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $125.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.00. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.24.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

