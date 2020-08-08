Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 552,900 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 596,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 228,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

SB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DNB Markets raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $125.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,678,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 40,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 32,646 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 38,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

