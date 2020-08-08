Safe (SAFE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.00 Million

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00002881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. During the last week, Safe has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $7.00 million and $66,889.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004232 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

