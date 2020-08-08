Safe-T Group (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Safe-T Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) rose 16.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, approximately 2,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 293,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Safe-T Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get Safe-T Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08.

About Safe-T Group (OTCMKTS:RBZHF)

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online marketplace and platform for buying and selling new and pre-owned luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury goods, including handbags, small leather goods and other accessories, shoes, watches, and jewelry.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.