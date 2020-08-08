SafeCapital (SCAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $262,662.23

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001272 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $262,662.23 and $1.11 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00452996 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014422 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00014067 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003616 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013690 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SCAP is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,010,566 coins and its circulating supply is 1,754,927 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

