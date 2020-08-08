SafeCoin (SAFE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $63.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.31 or 0.00849908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00034892 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.75 or 0.01307269 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00139406 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,737.71 or 1.00452703 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00101656 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

