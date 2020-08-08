Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

NYSE:SAIL traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,476,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.73 and a beta of 2.15. Sailpoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $115,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,073.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Juliette Rizkallah sold 2,273 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $56,825.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,173 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,865. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

