Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%.

Shares of SALM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 688,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.62.

Several analysts have recently commented on SALM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

