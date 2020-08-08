salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,967 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $26,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 210,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,223 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,070,000 after acquiring an additional 84,602 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 129,722.9% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 124,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,944,000 after acquiring an additional 124,534 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 19.2% during the first quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 29.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $6.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,421,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,225. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.99. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $209.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $187.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,116.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $1,904,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,803,492.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $900,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,544,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 695,613 shares of company stock valued at $129,749,761. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

