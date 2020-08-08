SALT 24 Hour Volume Hits $14,687.00 (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, SALT has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0955 or 0.00000813 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Gate.io and Upbit. SALT has a total market cap of $7.67 million and approximately $14,687.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00108921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.12 or 0.01975998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00194424 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000886 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00111193 BTC.

About SALT

SALT launched on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Huobi, Radar Relay, ABCC, OKEx, LATOKEN, Liqui, Binance, AirSwap, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

