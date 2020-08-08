SALT (SALT) Trading 15.8% Higher Over Last Week

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $8.23 million and $10,364.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Gate.io, IDEX and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.53 or 0.01981134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00091624 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00191187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00111114 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT was first traded on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Binance, Kyber Network, Upbit, AirSwap, Radar Relay, OKEx, Huobi, IDEX, ABCC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

