SaluS (SLS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $297.00

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 8th. SaluS has a market capitalization of $19.15 million and approximately $297.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for $18.92 or 0.00162039 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SaluS has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SaluS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00035616 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,649.65 or 0.99767072 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000738 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000956 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004599 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.