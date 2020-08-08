Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €14.08 ($15.81).

Several research analysts have weighed in on SZG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($12.92) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.48) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

SZG stock traded down €0.23 ($0.26) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €12.36 ($13.88). 160,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.78. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €7.77 ($8.73) and a 12 month high of €20.73 ($23.29).

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.