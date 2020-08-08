Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 1.33

News articles about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a news impact score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Samsung Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th.

Shares of Samsung Electronics stock remained flat at $$44.20 on Friday. Samsung Electronics has a 1 year low of $1,400.00 and a 1 year high of $2,450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 4.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,603.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,058.12.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

