Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%.

SGMO traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,153,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

