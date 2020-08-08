Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.81

Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $87.81 and traded as high as $87.91. Sanofi shares last traded at $86.40, with a volume of 1,816,878 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAN shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($111.24) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €101.54 ($114.09).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €91.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €87.81.

About Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

