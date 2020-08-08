SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €135.45 ($152.20).

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($179.78) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.00 ($174.16) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($140.45) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($122.47) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of SAP opened at €137.22 ($154.18) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €131.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €116.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $163.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89. SAP has a 52-week low of €82.13 ($92.28) and a 52-week high of €143.20 ($160.90).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

