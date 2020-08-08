SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SAP were worth $12,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 132.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.09 and its 200 day moving average is $129.50. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $165.43.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.40.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.