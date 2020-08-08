Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.11

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.11 and traded as high as $35.84. Saputo shares last traded at $35.49, with a volume of 650,627 shares trading hands.

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.17.

Get Saputo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$32.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saputo Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Saputo (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.