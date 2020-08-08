SBERBANK RUSSIA/S (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.88

SBERBANK RUSSIA/S (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and traded as high as $12.33. SBERBANK RUSSIA/S shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 78,587 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SBERBANK RUSSIA/S in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

SBERBANK RUSSIA/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Sberbank of Russia provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company accepts fixed-term, settlement, and online deposits; savings certificates; trace and metals accounts; and certificates of deposit.

