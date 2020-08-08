Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.19

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.19 and traded as high as $4.54. Schmitt Industries shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 6,750 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Schmitt Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Schmitt Industries alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schmitt Industries stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 42,339 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 2.70% of Schmitt Industries worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMIT)

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Schmitt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schmitt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.