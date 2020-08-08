Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of SRRK stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,991. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $411.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.59). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 255.69% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The business had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth about $5,338,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 41,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 56,099 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

