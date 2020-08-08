SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,876.82

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,876.82 and traded as high as $3,028.00. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 shares last traded at $2,991.00, with a volume of 145,681 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SDR. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,270 ($40.24) to GBX 2,539 ($31.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,310 ($28.43) to GBX 2,330 ($28.67) in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,730.44 ($33.60).

The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion and a PE ratio of 18.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,962.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,876.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a GBX 35 ($0.43) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.20%.

In other SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 news, insider Richard Keers sold 3,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,981 ($36.68), for a total value of £90,056.01 ($110,824.53).

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile (LON:SDR)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

