Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Lifted by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 240,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $5,992,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 334,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,931. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

