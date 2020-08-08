Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Position Increased by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 491,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,656 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 131,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHC stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.08. 7,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,548. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

