Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,966,000. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 832,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,011,000 after buying an additional 1,607,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,817,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,865,000 after buying an additional 1,020,091 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,468,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,436,000 after buying an additional 913,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,875,000.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.39. 1,400,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,462. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $81.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.06.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

