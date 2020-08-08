Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Short Interest Update

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 189,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,002,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,886,000 after buying an additional 229,451 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,451,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,502,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,436,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,963,000 after acquiring an additional 145,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 30.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,185,000 after acquiring an additional 290,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 65.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 505,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after acquiring an additional 199,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWM opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.