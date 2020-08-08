Science Group (LON:SAG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $218.99

Science Group PLC (LON:SAG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $218.99 and traded as high as $243.00. Science Group shares last traded at $243.00, with a volume of 74,771 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 235.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 218.99. The stock has a market cap of $101.13 million and a P/E ratio of -54.00.

Science Group Company Profile (LON:SAG)

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, and chemical markets.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.