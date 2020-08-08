Scott & Selber Inc. Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 85.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 17,557 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.53. 12,778,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,291,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

