SCS Group (LON:SCS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $158.59

SCS Group PLC (LON:SCS)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.59 and traded as high as $184.00. SCS Group shares last traded at $173.75, with a volume of 41,417 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SCS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Get SCS Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 158.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 179.36. The company has a market cap of $64.72 million and a P/E ratio of 6.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.97.

SCS Group Company Profile (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products, including fabric and leather sofas; and flooring products, such as carpets, and laminate and vinyl flooring products.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for SCS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.