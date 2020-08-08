Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.73 EPS

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.73), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 59.36%.

Sculptor Capital Management stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 110,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $758.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.14. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCU shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sculptor Capital Management in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.