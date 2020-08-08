Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.56.

SE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on SEA from $79.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SE stock traded down $9.21 on Friday, reaching $129.00. 5,041,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,913. SEA has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $146.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.95.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $913.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.94 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEA will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

