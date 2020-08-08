Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.44%.

NASDAQ:SHIP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. 1,395,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,125. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.02. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $14.37.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

