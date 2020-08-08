Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 119,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,029,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 11.7% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $128,901,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 648.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,402,000 after buying an additional 767,767 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 366.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 921,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,291,000 after buying an additional 723,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,034,000 after buying an additional 699,636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.31. The company had a trading volume of 739,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,762. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $130.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

