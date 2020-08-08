Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Buys 38,532 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,532 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 12.1% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,083.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.12. 592,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,747. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

