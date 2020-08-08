Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Buys New Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,152 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 4.6% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 383.7% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,160 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,963 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.99. 1,005,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.23 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.81.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.47, for a total transaction of $26,751,063.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,435,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,239 shares of company stock valued at $41,601,429. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

