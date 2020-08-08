Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Purchases New Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 86,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,000. CVS Health makes up approximately 4.7% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 66,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,320 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Baker Chad R lifted its position in CVS Health by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 91,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 79,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 98.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 37,795 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 18,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.96. 6,109,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,841,451. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.10. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

