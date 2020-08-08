Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Sells 611 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV owned about 3.76% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7,689.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter.

JKK traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.79. 4,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,565. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.27 and a 1 year high of $243.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.30.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

