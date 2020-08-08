Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426,295 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 3.10% of Select Interior Concepts worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Select Interior Concepts by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 86,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period.

NYSE:SIC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,159. Select Interior Concepts has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $13.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

In other news, Director Robert Scott Vansant purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 79,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $317,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 205,686 shares of company stock valued at $840,107 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

